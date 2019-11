ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- After three months of renovations, a popular Nob Hill restaurant will be opening its doors soon.

Flying Star is hosting its grand reopening on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. Some of the renovations include new flooring, lighting, and a new layout.

In the afternoon, there will be a block party to celebrate from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant owners say they are excited to kick off a new era of their business.