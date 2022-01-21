NMRA asks legislature to help rebuild workforce, tourism

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico restaurants are pleading with lawmakers for help this legislative session as the omicron variant continues to make operating a struggle. The New Mexico Restaurant Association says businesses are understaffed and suffering from supply chain issues.

Some are limiting their hours as a result and the Association says restaurants won’t recover unless state leaders step in again this year. Among the bills the Association is backing this session is a $25 million appropriation to help bring back events around the state and a reimbursement training program that would go to businesses in the hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, the governor is proposing nearly $54 million to go to the Tourism Department. That would fund things like advertising to help restore tourism numbers to pre-pandemic levels.