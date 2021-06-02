NM Tourism partners with Airbnb ahead of summer travel season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just ahead of the summer travel season, New Mexico is launching a new partnership to encourage tourism to the state. The state’s Tourism Department is partnering with the rental site, Airbnb, to promote experiences and nearby lodging throughout the state.

“Airbnb really is expanding to more of sharing experiences and really being more of a wholistic informational channel for discovering and inspiring travel. So, this was just a unique opportunity to tap into their expansion and some of their informational offerings to share a little bit more about New Mexico in a new way,” Cody Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Tourism Department said.

The campaign will promote New Mexico on social media and through email. With the state broken up into six regions, the campaign features a curated list of experiences in each region and nearby Airbnbs in Silver City and Las Cruces, and experiences like Gila Clif Dwellings and visiting a Hatch chile farm. With hundreds of Airbnbs in the state, it could benefit New Mexicans who rent out on the site.

“Obviously hotels are certainly appealing to a lot of people, so are short-term rentals and alternative lodging offered through platforms like Airbnb,” Johnson said. “So, all of those lodging options certainly play a role in our tourism economy and help bring people to the state and we acknowledge that and it’s certainly a benefit for the greater tourism ecosystem.”

Along with promoting the state, the campaign will highlight New Mexico’s Safe Promise campaign to encourage visitors to follow COVID-safe practices while visiting the state.

“There are businesses that are trying to staff up, people you know starting new jobs, or being retrained in new kind of additional safety procedures that businesses may be implementing…there may be extra wait times. We just hope that everyone is mindful of where we’re at in the reopening phase and just to be courteous and respectful as we continue together to get back to normal,” Johnson said.

The state said hitting pause on promoting during the pandemic is what allowed them to explore ‘creative’ partnerships like this. In April, the New Mexico Tourism Department revamped its New Mexico True brand and resumed promoting travel to the state.