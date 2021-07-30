NM arts center will require vaccine passport or negative COVID test

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some New Mexico businesses that attract large crowds are already making changes. A spokesperson for the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe says they are watching COVID-19 cases carefully and following advice from federal, state and local experts.

By the end of August visitors will have some new rules to follow.

“We are instating a new COVID policy starting August 24th. We will be requiring all patrons, staff members, artists and volunteers to show proof of vaccination or the negative results of a COVID test that was taken in the previous 72 hours in order to come into the theatre,” says Dianna Delling, the communications director for Lensic Performing Arts Center.

She says this is all in an effort to make sure everyone visiting the theatre stays safe and healthy. Right now all staff members and volunteers are vaccinated.

Delling says wouldn’t be surprised if more local venues follow in the same direction. “There’s so much unknown about the virus as we all know and the news is changing constantly,” she explains. “We want to avoid another shutdown at all costs, in our view vaccines are what have allowed us to open our doors this fall.”

The Lensic is announcing the vaccine requirement early so people can plan ahead while purchasing tickets for fall shows. Delling says morale at the Lensic is high and feedback from members about the new policy has been mostly positive.

Broadway theaters in New York City will also require proof of vaccinations. Audience members will also be required to wear masks.