New York Toy Fair reveals the new curio’s for kids

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – It’s only February, but toy makers are already gearing up for the holiday season. The New York Toy Fair gives us a glimpse of what kids might be adding to their wish lists.

Thousands of new toys will be hitting the market this year – from a flying pixie, to a marshmallow blaster, and even a sloth that can do the floss dance. But the anticipation for a plush Baby Yoda toy from Mattel is out of this world.

“There’s gonna be a frenzy,” says The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht. The Baby Yoda toy from the Disney Mandalorian series is officially called “The Child.” It will be coming out this spring with a smaller version in the fall. Schacht says the toys will be $24.99 and $12.99, respectively.

Hasbro will have its own $25 Baby Yoda toy that moves in the spring. Mandalorian-related toys will also include puzzles and a game where players shoot frogs through Yoda’s mouth. “And I think that as quickly as merchandise hits the shelves, it is going to disappear,” Schacht says.

The Mealtime Magic doll is getting buzz for its lifelike expressions. Pick a virtual food and the baby reacts.

Kids are also expected to flip for The #UpsideDownChallenge Game. Put on the goggles, and your world is turned upside down.

It’s not all games. There are plenty of toys to stimulate learning, like a robot that kids build themselves, or the Mega Cyborg Hand with hydraulics that respond to touch. The toys are designed to help kids get a grip on robotics and have fun at the same time.