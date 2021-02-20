New remodel project coming to Central motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership is bringing changes to a spot downtown. The city and Palindrome Communities will renovate and repurpose the Imperial Inn Motel at 701 Central Ave.

When finished, it will have 52 guest rooms, 16 residential suites, and approximately 4.4-square-feet of rentable commercial space. It would also add two new buildings that would house food and beverage places, retailers, and an event center. The project is set to start at the end of June and would take a year to complete.

Previously, Palindrome Communities had redeveloped the El Vado Motel.