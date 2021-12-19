New pet foster home opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The store Boofy’s Best for Pets just opened a new location in the San Mateo Shopping Center just off I-40 and inside they have something extra special. It’s a more than 300 sq. ft. luxury home for adoptable cats and kittens.

They’re calling it Boofy’s Kat Kastle Suites, a joint effort with local rescue organization Fat Katz. The goal is to get these felines a forever home. “They can actually show up here and like they would do at the shelter of something, they get to come in and see the cats and adopt on the spot. That’s our goal for this,” said Jen Souhrada with Boofy’s.

In addition to adoptions, the Kat Kastle Suites also doubles as a pet foster home.