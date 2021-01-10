New Mexico youth help popular cookie company give back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five local nonprofits are getting monetary donations – thanks, in part, to New Mexico kids. Back in November, Rude Boy Cookies asked local youth to write a letter describing why a non-profit was deserving of a $100 dollar donation.

“We came up with this program to ‘Write Mr. Rudie’ and tell us what community organizations matter to you and we were going to share the wealth,” Rude Boy Cookies Co-Owner Mike Silva explained. “We can see, as the world is shaking out today – if we can be of service to something greater than oneself is so, so important.”

Silva said they were impressed by the responses, and awarded the money to the Ballet Repertory Theater, Sunflower Sanctuary Animal Rescue, Animal Humane New Mexico, Outpost Albuquerque, and Dar a Luz.

He said the company likes to give back year-round, and that this program was a small way to thank the community for their support of the business through the pandemic. “It’s $100, which isn’t going to change the existence of any of these not for profits, but more importantly, it will hopefully engage these folks, these youngsters – how they can be impactful,” Silva added.

Rude Boy Cookies changed up part of their business model since the pandemic started. They are now offering take-home cookie and baking kits.

