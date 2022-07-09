ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski.

For the second year in a row, New Mexican female business owners got together to showcase their businesses to shoppers. “Come see them, meet them, so we decided to do a businesses-owned market,” said Blazejewski.

This year, organizers Eva Blazejewski and Adrianna Lucero decided to add a new incentive. “We decided to do a scholarship and the winner will get three or four hundred dollars,” said Blazejewski.

Not just one but two scholarships. One is for a female business owner aged 18-30 the other scholarship is open for anyone to apply for. “To put towards their business marketing, supplies, anything they want to do with their business,” said Blazejewski.

It’s not going to be easy to win, 33 business owners at the market are stacked against each other and anyone applying has to make a vlog stating why they deserve the money. “At the end, we will choose the best vlog and it will just be explaining why they started their own business, what it is, what they are going to use the money for,” said Blazejewski.

On top of that, Blazejewski’s business is sweetening the pot even more. “New Mexico Biker Lawyer is going to donate another $300 to the popular vote, so whoever gets the most votes from the public as to the best vendor will win,” said Blazejewski.

She is hoping it makes other women-run businesses successful here in New Mexico. “It was a struggle for us to get started, so I know what it’s like for women to start their own businesses and all the difficulties they go through,” said Blazejewski.

Furthering support in the community. “We just think there’s a space for women to improve and have their own businesses and succeed,” said Blazejewski.

The winner of the scholarships will be posted next week on Honey Bottom Coffee and Tea Co.‘s Instagram and on New Mexico Biker Lawyers’ Instagram.

