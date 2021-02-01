New Mexico Wienerschnitzel’s test market for new plant-based hot dog

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hot dog lovers now have a new option to try at Wienerschnitzel starting Monday. A naturally smoked, plant-based, premium hotdog is now available at select locations. According to Business Wire, Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co., is bringing a new level of flavor with the Field Roast plant-based hotdog. It will appear on menus as ‘Backyard Veggie Dog’, ‘Barbeque Veggie Dog’, and ‘Chicago Veggie Dog’ in test markets at select Wienerschnitzel locations across California, Texas, and New Mexico.

According to Business Wire, this the first plant-based hot dog to be made from pea protein, rather than soy, and will be the first plant-based hot dog to be sold alongside traditional beef dogs when it becomes available in retail stores in the spring.

“This isn’t just another hot dog-a lot went into creating a truly unique product. The new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog was inspired by the flavors of premium, kosher-style beef hot dogs, and unlike other products that use liquid smoke for flavor, our dogs are smoked in a real smokehouse,” said Dan Curtin in a Business Wire article, President of Greenleaf Foods. “Wienerschnitzel is the perfect partner to debut our Plant-Based Dog because simply put, they know hot dogs!”

The new plant-based hotdog is double smoked using maple hardwood wood chips and a combination of steam and dry heat and delivers the same amount of protein per serving as most traditional hot dogs and contains less sodium according to Business Wire.

According to Business Wire, other product highlights include the following: