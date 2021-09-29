New Mexico Restaurant Association helping businesses offer some benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association is introducing new benefits in an attempt to entice more workers. The association admits the restaurant industry offers little to no health care benefits to its employees so they’re partnering with Aflac, LifeBalance and Teladoc Health to offer various employee discounts on benefits.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Bernalillo County employee accused of embezzlement
- Weather: New Mexico boy swept away after heavy rainfall
- New Mexico News: City of Santa Fe employees offered paid leave to help schools
- Crime: FBI seeking suspect in NE Albuquerque bank robbery
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Martes 28 de Septiembre 2021
“We should be helping our members be able to give these kinds of discounts because again we have so many members and we’re able to negotiate discounts on their behalf,” said CEO of NMRA Carol Wight.
The hospitality industry is among those struggling the most to get people back to work. For more information, visit nmrestaurants.org/industry-employee-benefits.