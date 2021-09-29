New Mexico Restaurant Association helping businesses offer some benefits

Business





NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association is introducing new benefits in an attempt to entice more workers. The association admits the restaurant industry offers little to no health care benefits to its employees so they’re partnering with Aflac, LifeBalance and Teladoc Health to offer various employee discounts on benefits.

“We should be helping our members be able to give these kinds of discounts because again we have so many members and we’re able to negotiate discounts on their behalf,” said CEO of NMRA Carol Wight.

The hospitality industry is among those struggling the most to get people back to work. For more information, visit nmrestaurants.org/industry-employee-benefits.

