New Mexico has its first billionaire; founder of solar tracking systems

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forbes 35th annual billionaire list says a New Mexico businessman is the state’s first billionaire. Array Technologies founder Ron Corio made this year’s billionaire list with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Forbes says the 59-year-old sold several hundred million dollars worth of stock when the company, which makes solar tracking systems, went public last year. Corio founded Array Technologies in 1989 and has since stepped down as CEO but remains on the board.

According to the list, the number of people on it grew to an unprecedented 2,755 people, which is 660 more billionaires than last year. Forbes also reports altogether these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, which is up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.