New Mexico gas prices: national average rises ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.22 million b/d to 9.58 million b/d last week. Higher demand will likely contribute to fluctuations in pump prices through the holiday weekend as AAA predicts 34 million Americans will travel by car – an increase of 53% from last year.

Since Monday, new information from AAA says that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $3.04. However, good news for New Mexicans as Friday’s AAA national average gas per gallon is $3.044, while New Mexico’s average is $2.950.

New Mexico Avg Gas Prices Friday May 28, 2021

Albuquerque Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $2.924 $3.255 $3.547 $3.087 Yesterday Avg. $2.928 $3.256 $3.542 $3.084 Week Ago Avg. $2.918 $3.249 $3.526 $3.086 Month Ago Avg. $2.835 $3.182 $3.460 $3.040 Year Ago Avg. $1.818 $2.124 $2.398 $2.301

Highest recorded average price in Albuquerque – July 17, 2008

Regular Unleaded $3.987

Diesel $4.821

Farmington Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.151 $3.434 $3.693 $3.241 Yesterday Avg. $3.150 $3.433 $3.697 $3.242 Week Ago Avg. $3.153 $3.454 $3.708 $3.239 Month Ago Avg. $2.983 $3.260 $3.510 $3.217 Year Ago Avg. $1.989 $2.236 $2.473 $2.592

Highest recorded average price in Farmington – July 15, 2008

Regular Unleaded $4.150

Diesel $4.966

Santa Fe Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $2.955 $3.214 $3.484 $3.244 Yesterday Avg. $2.955 $3.210 $3.485 $3.246 Week Ago Avg. $2.951 $3.209 $3.475 $3.244 Month Ago Avg. $2.852 $3.135 $3.397 $3.208 Year Ago Avg. $1.758 $1.979 $2.247 $2.476

Highest recorded average price in Santa Fe

Regular Unleaded $4.044 on July 7, 2008

Diesel $4885 on July 16, 2008

Las Cruces Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $2.826 $3.154 $3.457 $3.043 Yesterday Avg. $2.827 $3.147 $3.447 $3.045 Week Ago Avg. $2.835 $3.154 $3.438 $3.044 Month Ago Avg. $2.800 $3.128 $3.411 $3.037 Year Ago Avg. $1.903 $2.233 $2.537 $2.529

Highest recorded average price in Las Cruces