New Mexico gas prices: national average rises ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.22 million b/d to 9.58 million b/d last week. Higher demand will likely contribute to fluctuations in pump prices through the holiday weekend as AAA predicts 34 million Americans will travel by car – an increase of 53% from last year.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Gov. Lujan Grisham has yet to speak on reports of mismanagement in departments
- List: Lost Submariners of World War II from New Mexico
- Local Events: What’s happening around New Mexico May 28 – June 3, Memorial Day
- Free: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Since Monday, new information from AAA says that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $3.04. However, good news for New Mexicans as Friday’s AAA national average gas per gallon is $3.044, while New Mexico’s average is $2.950.
New Mexico Avg Gas Prices Friday May 28, 2021
|Albuquerque
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.924
|$3.255
|$3.547
|$3.087
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.928
|$3.256
|$3.542
|$3.084
|Week Ago Avg.
|$2.918
|$3.249
|$3.526
|$3.086
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.835
|$3.182
|$3.460
|$3.040
|Year Ago Avg.
|$1.818
|$2.124
|$2.398
|$2.301
Highest recorded average price in Albuquerque – July 17, 2008
- Regular Unleaded $3.987
- Diesel $4.821
|Farmington
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.151
|$3.434
|$3.693
|$3.241
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.150
|$3.433
|$3.697
|$3.242
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.153
|$3.454
|$3.708
|$3.239
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.983
|$3.260
|$3.510
|$3.217
|Year Ago Avg.
|$1.989
|$2.236
|$2.473
|$2.592
Highest recorded average price in Farmington – July 15, 2008
- Regular Unleaded $4.150
- Diesel $4.966
|Santa Fe
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.955
|$3.214
|$3.484
|$3.244
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.955
|$3.210
|$3.485
|$3.246
|Week Ago Avg.
|$2.951
|$3.209
|$3.475
|$3.244
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.852
|$3.135
|$3.397
|$3.208
|Year Ago Avg.
|$1.758
|$1.979
|$2.247
|$2.476
Highest recorded average price in Santa Fe
- Regular Unleaded $4.044 on July 7, 2008
- Diesel $4885 on July 16, 2008
|Las Cruces
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.826
|$3.154
|$3.457
|$3.043
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.827
|$3.147
|$3.447
|$3.045
|Week Ago Avg.
|$2.835
|$3.154
|$3.438
|$3.044
|Month Ago Avg.
|$2.800
|$3.128
|$3.411
|$3.037
|Year Ago Avg.
|$1.903
|$2.233
|$2.537
|$2.529
Highest recorded average price in Las Cruces
- Regular Unleaded $4.012 on July 15, 2008
- Diesel $4.745 on July 16, 2008