New Mexico gas prices: national average rises ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Business
Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 9.22 million b/d to 9.58 million b/d last week. Higher demand will likely contribute to fluctuations in pump prices through the holiday weekend as AAA predicts 34 million Americans will travel by car – an increase of 53% from last year.

Story continues below:

Since Monday, new information from AAA says that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $3.04. However, good news for New Mexicans as Friday’s AAA national average gas per gallon is $3.044, while New Mexico’s average is $2.950.

New Mexico Avg Gas Prices Friday May 28, 2021

AlbuquerqueRegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$2.924$3.255$3.547$3.087
Yesterday Avg.$2.928$3.256$3.542$3.084
Week Ago Avg.$2.918$3.249$3.526$3.086
Month Ago Avg.$2.835$3.182$3.460$3.040
Year Ago Avg.$1.818$2.124$2.398$2.301

Highest recorded average price in Albuquerque – July 17, 2008

  • Regular Unleaded $3.987
  • Diesel $4.821
FarmingtonRegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.151$3.434$3.693$3.241
Yesterday Avg.$3.150$3.433$3.697$3.242
Week Ago Avg.$3.153$3.454$3.708$3.239
Month Ago Avg.$2.983$3.260$3.510$3.217
Year Ago Avg.$1.989$2.236$2.473$2.592

Highest recorded average price in Farmington – July 15, 2008

  • Regular Unleaded $4.150
  • Diesel $4.966
Santa FeRegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$2.955$3.214$3.484$3.244
Yesterday Avg.$2.955$3.210$3.485$3.246
Week Ago Avg.$2.951$3.209$3.475$3.244
Month Ago Avg.$2.852$3.135$3.397$3.208
Year Ago Avg.$1.758$1.979$2.247$2.476

Highest recorded average price in Santa Fe

  • Regular Unleaded $4.044 on July 7, 2008
  • Diesel $4885 on July 16, 2008
Las CrucesRegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$2.826$3.154$3.457$3.043
Yesterday Avg.$2.827$3.147$3.447$3.045
Week Ago Avg.$2.835$3.154$3.438$3.044
Month Ago Avg.$2.800$3.128$3.411$3.037
Year Ago Avg.$1.903$2.233$2.537$2.529

Highest recorded average price in Las Cruces

  • Regular Unleaded $4.012 on July 15, 2008
  • Diesel $4.745 on July 16, 2008

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES