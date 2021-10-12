New Mexico Gas Company warning customers about scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gas Company is warning customers of a phone call scheme. The company says the scammer is calling customers to demand payment in 30 minutes and threatening to disconnect their gas service. This is not the gas company.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Gas Company, there are times where they call customers about an arrearage but says that employees do not threaten disconnection. If this does happen, they say to call their toll-free number at 1-888-664-2726. For more information, visit .nmgco.com/en/scams.

