ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Saturday, the state is giving the public an incentive to shop at local small businesses.

For 24 hours on November 30, sales tax will be suspended on select items at businesses with 10 employees or fewer. Small Business Saturday began in 2010 as a way to boost sales at local shops.

Shoppers will be able to use ART to get to shops along Central in Albuquerque. The bus service launches on Saturday.