NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dove Chocolate just announced the winners of its 2023 DOVEInstaGrantsprogram and one of the winning businesswomen is from New Mexico. Isabel Last won this year’s program through the pitch of her program, “Faena,” which teaches users Spanish through an immersive story-filled video game.

DOVE Chocolate launched the second year of its DOVE InstaGrants program in December 2022. The campaign is designed to empower women entrepreneurs and support their businesses with $10,000 grants. The program is in partnership with CARE, an international humanitarian agency that works to empower women in West Africa. Candidates sent in 30-second business pitches through Instagram with the hashtag #DOVEInstaGrantsEntry.

Account Director of DOVE, Diala Demashkieh, explains the program’s plans to support women in business. She says, “knowing that women are 63% less likely to receive funding than men, we are going a step further this year to help promote their businesses. To encourage wider business support and funding for our winners, we’re putting these women’s businesses in front of venture capitalists and the entire public.”

DOVE put the winners’ pitches into chocolate gift boxes to promote them to venture capitalists; even going as far as to put hologram video pitches into each box. DOVE also set up crowdfunding pages through Indiegogo for each winner to encourage support from the public.

For more information on this year’s winners and to watch the hologram pitches go to dovechocolateinstagrants.com.