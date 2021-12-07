New Mexico businesses can apply for hospitality training reimbursement program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Businesses in the hospitality industry can now apply for training reimbursement through the state. Created by the New Mexico Departments of Workforce Solutions and Tourism, the reimbursement program provides training assistance to support businesses.

The department reports funding is available to help eligible businesses with their qualified new hires or promotions of staff that require training. The program covers 16 weeks of training with a range of reimbursement from $816 to $4,480.

Businesses must meet the following requirements to be eligible:

Must be in the hospitality industry.

Must be located and have operations in the state of New Mexico.

Cannot request funding for more than 10 workers per business location.

Must submit program application within 30 days of a new hire or promotion of at least one full-time or part-time employee.

Must be current on Unemployment Insurance taxes, penalties, and/or interest or related payment plan.

Position(s) cannot already be subsidized by other state or federal funds.

Must certify they are providing the trainee’s compensation and general liability coverage.

Must allow auditing of I-9 documentation for employee eligibility purposes for a minimum of three years unless records are audited, then records will be maintained for five years.

Must provide a complete list of individuals hired or promoted, their social security numbers, occupations, start dates, rates of pay, hours per week, and pay increases after the training if applicable.

Must submit monthly training reimbursement certifications with required documentation as specified in signed application (e-signature).

Positions must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Must pay at least $12.50/hr

Can be full-time or part-time, tipped or non-tipped

New employees must be hired or promoted within 30 days of completing the Hospitality Training Reimbursement Program application.

Promotional employees must receive a pay increase.

For businesses in the food service, 25% of the new hires must be tipped full-time server staff.

Additional information on how to apply can be found online at ready.nm.gov.