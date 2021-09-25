New local eatery hopes to bring “fun” vibe to downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prime spot in the heart of downtown Albuquerque is once again welcoming customers through its doors. Damacio’s opened last weekend at Central and Eighth, serving American-style tapas, steak dinners, brunch, and craft cocktails.
Gerald Zamora and his wife took over the space after longtime local Italian favorite “Villa Di Capo” closed up shop in May. Zamora says he aims to bring an upscale yet fun vibe to the downtown corridor.
“Trying to create a fun, new space – something the likes you might see with a little more energy, a little more flair like in Austin, Scottsdale. We want to bring some of that feel to our downtown,” said Zamora.
The restaurant will also host live music and other events, including a “pup strut” this weekend, encouraging people to bring their dressed-up dogs.