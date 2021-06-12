New interactive exhibit at Sunport highlights art, STEM education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Albuquerque International Sunport will give travelers a chance to kill some time while waiting for their flight. The ‘Solving for X’ exhibition, in collaboration with Explora! and the City of Albuquerque, features interactive games like brain teasers and puzzles, highlighting STEM education and art.

It was unveiled at the Sunport terminal Friday afternoon by First Lady Elizabeth Keller and the local teenagers that helped create it. “In Albuquerque, we celebrate the ingenuity and creativity of young Burqueños. Now, visitors at the Sunport are able to learn from them too through this interactive exhibit that puts Albuquerque cultural institutions and collaborations front and center,” Keller said in a news release from the city.

According to the same news release, the exhibit tells three unique stories of teens using a process rich with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to accomplish goals. The exhibit is located between gates A5 and A7.