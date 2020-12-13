New distillery is working with local liquor stores to promote small businesses

A new distillery is distributing only to local liquor stores during December, in an effort to support small businesses.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Albuquerque distillery is getting its start by supporting other local small businesses. They’re distributing only to small liquor stores in the area this month. Nikle Co. Spirits is three years in the making.

“I came from the restaurant and bar industry,” said Nicole Kapnison, owner of Nikle Co. Spirits. “I’ve always been interested in creating my own spirits.”

The company is one of the state’s first female-owned distilleries. Kapnison says while it can be scary to launch publicly during the pandemic, it was a no-brainer to get the product out there.

“That wasn’t the plan but this wasn’t the plan for anyone so we kind of kept going with it and it’s been really great,” said Kapnison. “I don’t think anyone’s really going to stop consuming alcohol.”

Nikle Co. Spirits produces vodka and gin, using botanicals like local lavender from Los Poblanos. This month, they’re distributing only to area liquor stores like Jubilation Wine and Spirits and Paradise Liquors, in an effort to support fellow small businesses.

“We support local, family-owned like ourselves and it was a natural fit to have her product in our store,” said Tasha Zonski-Armijo, owner of Jubilation Wine and Spirits. “Growing up in the restaurants, we’ve known her and her family for many, many years. It was just natural.”

Underneath products around the store, Jubilation has pictures of New Mexico, designating what products are locally-made and produced. Both Jubilation and Nikle say it’s important for small businesses to support others, especially during the pandemic with so many hit hard.

“They support the other local breweries and wineries of New Mexico, so it is a trickle down effect,” said Zonski-Armijo. “By supporting someone like us, they will support all of the other small businesses and products that we do have in our stores.”

In the future, Nikle says they may branch out to other businesses as bars and restaurants reopen more. Nikle Co. Spirits says it plans to only focus on gin and vodka for the time-being.