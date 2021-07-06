New campaign aims to boost travel to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport is launching a new campaign with the goal of boosting tourism. The campaign promotes the state in Boston, San Antonio, Austin, San Diego, Portland, New York City, Atlanta and Seattle. Each is chosen based on research by the Sunport. People in those cities will see website and social media ads.

“We launched this campaign as demand for travel continues to rise and as our state fully reopens, and we’re very encouraged by the preliminary data we’ve seen thus far,” said Nyika Allen in a Sunport news release, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque. “Our hope is not only to enhance demand in markets we already fly direct, but also those we’re looking to add to our offerings in the future.”

The goal is to help jumpstart New Mexico’s economy and boost air travel to the state. The $500,000 campaign comes in part from the $1.5 million allocated for tourism recovery. The campaign runs through 2022.