New anime store opens in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shop focusing exclusively on Japanese anime has officially opened its doors in Albuquerque. Five Star Anime along Central in Nob Hill had its grand opening earlier Saturday.

The owner, Cosmo Candelaria, got the idea to open the store six months ago, after realizing the city didn’t really have any anime-centric stores. He says the entire opening process was made possible thanks to help from his family and friends.

“It was something that I’ve always kind of grown-up watching. It’s been a big part of my life and has always brought me joy, and there was never a place like this in Albuquerque. I wanted to bring that to the kids that are coming up now in this environment,” said Candelaria.

Five Star Anime is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed Mondays.