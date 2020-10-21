New Albuquerque company hopes to recycle, repurpose old junk

A new company coming to Albuquerque, called “Junk King” hopes to recycle and repurpose most old junk from homes and businesses.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Albuquerque company hopes to bring the phrase, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” to life. They take away your old junk and in most cases, will recycle or repurpose it.

Chris Young is a longtime local business owner. When it came to his next venture during the pandemic, he wanted to do something eco-friendly.

“Junk King recycles about 60-percent of everything we collect,” said Young, president of Junk King – Albuquerque. He’s part of the team bringing “Junk King” to New Mexico.

“Junk King is a full-service junk removal service,” said Young. “All you have to do is call the number or go online, schedule an appointment and we’ll show up, agree on a price. Two guys will load up everything for you.”

The truck is run on biodiesel. It takes trash to the landfill, but they try to recycle or repurpose much of what they cart away.

“In addition to taking things to the recycling yard, some things that can be donated, will be donated,” said Young. “It’s just as good to repurpose or reuse something as it is to recycle something.”

The pick up common things like household items, furniture, construction debris and even landscape waste. They even take away the more unusual finds.

“There are a lot of interesting items that have been picked up,” said Young. “Everything from very interesting artwork to a human skull.”

Young hopes the service gets more people thinking about the environment and what small steps they can take to save it. He says recycling is a good way to start.

“Hopefully, with Junk King, we can start inspiring people,” said Young. “Do something other than throw away what they don’t need anymore.”

In addition to the environmental-friendly service, they’re also bringing jobs to Albuquerque and will start hiring in the next week with job postings on sites like Indeed and Monster. Junk King is set to begin service in Albuquerque in early November.

