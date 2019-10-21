Netflix meeting New Mexico film benchmarks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The leading online streaming service has found a home in New Mexico as Netflix reaches goals benefiting the local economy.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the company is so far meeting all of its benchmarks set in its contract. The deal, which was signed in January calls for Netflix to spend $1 billion over the course of a decade and add 1,000 per year.

The Journal reports that since their one-year announcement to make Albuquerque Studios a film production hub, in October 2018, Netflix has met these standards. Within two productions, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” and “Army of the Dead” 772 New Mexico crew members were hired.

By December 1, the company is set to meet $75 million in direct spending.