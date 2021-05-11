Netflix expansion named one of the Top Deals of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The expansion of Netflix in Albuquerque is being called one of the Top Deals of the Year. “Site Selection” is an international publication that looks into businesses expanding and economic development. They ranked the Netflix expansion among their top 20 deals in North America.
It’s the first time New Mexico has been highlighted in the publication. The expansion includes the construction of ten additional stages, post-production facilities, production offices, and much more. It specifically mentions the state and City of Albuquerque for closing the deal.
A Bloomberg Report said Albuquerque is winning the streaming wars and the state is close to a deal with a third studio, however, the New Mexico Film Office couldn’t provide details. Along with Netflix, NBCUniversal is opening a studio in Martinez Town.
According to Site Selection, the following is the full list of the top deals of the year in North America:
- Agriculture Technology Campus in Early Branch, South Carolina
- Amazon.com in Detroit, Michigan
- Amazon.com in New York, New York
- Axiom Spac in Houston, Texas
- Centene Corporation in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Stellantis) in Windsor, Ontario
- General Motors in Hamtramck, Michigan
- General Motors in Oshawa, Ontario
- Great Plains MDF in Kneehill County, Alberta
- Grön Fuels in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Lordstown Motors in Lordstown, Ohio
- Netflix, Inc. in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Northrop Grumman in Ogden, Utah
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. in Phoenix, Arizona
- Tesla Motors in Del Valle, Texas
- Toyota Motor Corporation in Guanajuato, Mexico
- Ultium Cells LLC in Lordstown, Ohio
- Urban Outfitters in Kansas City, Kansas
- Walmart Inc. in McCordsville, Indiana
- West Coast Olefins in Prince George, British Columbia