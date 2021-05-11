Netflix expansion named one of the Top Deals of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The expansion of Netflix in Albuquerque is being called one of the Top Deals of the Year. “Site Selection” is an international publication that looks into businesses expanding and economic development. They ranked the Netflix expansion among their top 20 deals in North America.

It’s the first time New Mexico has been highlighted in the publication. The expansion includes the construction of ten additional stages, post-production facilities, production offices, and much more. It specifically mentions the state and City of Albuquerque for closing the deal.

A Bloomberg Report said Albuquerque is winning the streaming wars and the state is close to a deal with a third studio, however, the New Mexico Film Office couldn’t provide details. Along with Netflix, NBCUniversal is opening a studio in Martinez Town.

According to Site Selection, the following is the full list of the top deals of the year in North America: