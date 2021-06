SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Native American Artisan Portal at the Palace of the Governors is reopening Friday. The portal has been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. Vendors will be required to wear masks and socially distance.

To accommodate the added space, they will be selling under the portal as well as along Washington and Lincoln Avenues. Pedestrian traffic under the portal will be one-way, from west to east. The portal is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.