National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum to reopen Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Visual Arts Museum is opening its doors again. In February, there were waterline breaks inside two buildings causing flooding and damage. This forced the art museum to stay closed longer than expected.

The campus will re-open on May 14. The Visual Arts Museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase each day. Tickets can now be purchased online through the NHCC’s website.

Guests are asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands often. The other facilities of the center’s campus are temporarily closed until further notice.