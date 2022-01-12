National food storage company chooses Las Cruces for new location

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly formed cold storage company has picked Las Cruces to build one of its first warehouses. Artico Cold Management has been awarded $600,000 in LEDA funding along with nearly $300,000 from the city of Las Cruces.

Story continues below

The company provides specialized refrigerated warehouses to help farmers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers fortify the supply chain. The company says the plan is to keep healthy, New Mexico-grown food closer to home through the storage.

The project will take 12 to 18 months and is expected to open in September of 2023. They plan to hire up to 60 New Mexicans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES