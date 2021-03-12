MVD offices opening to appointments, road tests still hard to come by

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The MVD is opening back up to almost all appointments again, with some big changes — but there are some things you may still wait a while for. Long gone are the days of pulling a paper ticket and waiting an hour for your turn at the MVD. Now you can book an appointment online, get your “mobile ticket” and stay in your car until your number is called. It’s something the division says is convenient as timeslots start to book up.

“Almost everything that you could before the pandemic, now we’re offering again. The difference is, instead of just opening it up where people can just come into the offices, we need to do it through our appointment system,” said Gerasimos Razatos, a deputy director at the Motor Vehicles Division. “It will put you in the queues as if you made a ticket in the office and then it will also notify you, you’re in this spot in line, you’re third, you’re second. You can stay in the safety of your vehicle and then come into MVD to do your transaction when your number is pulled.”

For much of the pandemic, the MVD limited appointments to items like the Real ID, which will be required in New Mexico by Oct. 1 of this year. Now, offices across the state are back open and taking appointments for almost everything, including VIN inspections, which law enforcement was helping with for the past year.

“In some of our smaller offices, that it’s maybe just a small office in a rural community, things are a little more tied up,” said Razatos. “In our bigger offices, such as in Albuquerque, down in Las Cruces, Farmington, Roswell, areas where we have bigger offices, it’s not filling up as much. So we are encouraging individuals to make the appointments.”

However, one thing they’re strictly limiting is the road tests required for a license, only doing them in counties that are at the green or turquoise level of reopening. Here in Bernalillo County, those in need can still get the test through credentialed driving schools like McGinnis — that partner with the MVD — but the demand is starting to outweigh the suppliers.

“We have people all over the state that want us to go ahead and do road tests,” said David McGinnis, president of McGinnis Driver Safety Centers. “We had to go ahead and stop because we’re too far behind on our driving students.”

“We’re not just talking about teenagers getting their first-time license. We’re talking about people whose livelihoods depend on that driver’s license,” said Marcy McGinnis, office manager of McGinnis Driver Safety Centers. “People call me up on a daily basis, and say, ‘I’ve got to get a job, I’ve got to get a license. I’ve taken the written exam at Motor Vehicles but they tell me I have to call a driving school to get the road test.’ Or, ‘I’ve got a promotion at work, and now I need to get a driver’s license because of that.’ Some people don’t even drive for work, but their employer requires them to have a driver’s license.”

McGinnis says their focus right now is on students in driver’s training, and likely won’t bring road tests back until late April or May. The MVD says people in yellow or red counties are able to schedule road tests in green or turquoise counties if there are openings.

The offices are closed on weekends but have appointments available online as early as this upcoming Monday. The system allows you to schedule as far as two months in advance. The MVD is still allowing online services like registration and license renewals so you can avoid the office, altogether.