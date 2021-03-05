MVD launches new appointment system

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division is expanding its in-person operations. A new appointment scheduling system will debut next week through its website. Customers will be able to check-in by text message then receive a notification when their number is called. MVD says that will increase the number and types of appointments.

The MVD says the scheduling system will not be available this weekend so that existing appointments can be transferred to the new system and there is no need for customers who have already scheduled appointments to rebook them.

According to a news release, the number of people allowed in MVD lobbies will continue to be limited with the exception of Red Level counties, customers will no longer be screened at the entrances, but they will be asked to check a box when making their appointments agreeing not to show up for appointments if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms.