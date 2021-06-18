MVD ends pandemic-related temporary license extensions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division announced Friday they are no longer issuing temporary driver’s license extensions for those whose licenses expired during the pandemic. According to a news release from the state’s Tax and Revenue Department, temporary license extensions were issued because of the division’s limited capacity to serve customers in person.

MVD says New Mexicans can renew their licenses online if their license has been expired for less than one year and in-person services are still by appointment only. MVD says they have issued more than 620,000 temporary extensions during the program.

“The temporary license program helped relieve some anxiety for New Mexicans whose licenses expired while our service was limited, but it has outlived its purpose,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in the same news release. “Other innovations made over the past year to make it easier for customers to conduct business with us will continue.”

MVD says the following services that were created over the past 18 months remain available:

Drivers 79 and older can renew their licenses online.

A new appointment scheduling system available at mvdonline.com allows customers to fill out some required paperwork in advance, which helps expedite transactions.

An updated phone system allows customers to renew licenses and vehicle registrations and pay a variety of fees through an automated system. The service, available at 888-683-4636, accepts credit and debit card payments.

Commercial license holders can renew online unless they need their first Real ID license.

Two kiosks in Albuquerque allow vehicle owners to renew registrations and print new registration stickers. Kiosks are located inside Albertson’s at San Mateo and Montgomery and at Juan Tabo and Candelaria.

MVD says customers who already have a Real ID license or who do not need or want one can renew licenses online. Those who want to obtain a Real ID license for the first time, should make an appointment. MVD says you can still receive a temporary license when getting license renewals and awaiting the new license to arrive. Temporary licenses also are available to drivers who have misplaced their licenses and are awaiting a replacement.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit mvd.newmexico.gov.