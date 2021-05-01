Museums, BioPark enjoy capacity increases as restrictions loosen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is celebrating more reopenings now that Bernalillo County is in the green. Under the loosened restrictions, capacity has increased for the BioPark Zoo and Botanic Gardens, Balloon Museum, Albuquerque Museum, and Explora’s outdoor exhibit. Explora will reopen indoor exhibits at a limited capacity on June 1.

Starting Wednesday, the Aquarium will reopen at 25% capacity after 14 months of closure. It’ll be first open to BioPark members, then to the general public on May 12.

The Convention Center can now reopen at 25% indoors. It can hold 2,000 people inside the exhibit hall where they’re hoping to host graduations and other large events later this month. “The Convention Center is what drives these hotels down here and many of the restaurants and so, the Convention Center is key to resuscitating essentially, the heart of Albuquerque,” said Mayor Tim Keller, Saturday morning.

The state said this week New Mexico could fully reopen by the end of June if we reach a goal of 60% of eligible New Mexicans getting vaccinated.