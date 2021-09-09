Much-anticipated bean harvest at Schwebach Farm in jeopardy after heavy storms

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent hail storm has left a New Mexico family farm’s harvest in jeopardy. Their long-awaited bean crop might be wiped out entirely. Around this time of year, people flock to Schwebach Farm in Moriarty to stock up on fresh, local produce. But Thursday, many visitors looking for beans, left empty-handed.

“I’ve lived in Moriarty for 21 years and I love the Schwebach farm,” said Amelia Dalessandro. “I do the corn and the tomatoes and whatever they have, the squash, the cucumbers. Absolutely everything.”

Dalessandro was on a mission to snag some of the farm’s famous pinto and bolita beans. In fact, it’s a favorite crop for many, including customers coming from outside New Mexico, as the farm sells thousands of pounds of their prized harvest each year.

“I wait every year for the beans to come and that’s why I’m here today, checking on the beans,” said Dalessandro. “It’s the climate and it’s been here forever, a history, you know. They just make great beans and they’re fresh every year.”

However, heavy storms in the east mountains over the weekend left much of the farm’s produce damaged by hail and standing water. So much so, they say their bean crops that were almost ready for harvest, could be wiped out entirely.

“It’s sad that because of all the rain, they say the crop may not be good,” said Dalessandro. “They may not harvest it at all.”

In a statement, owner Dean Schwebach says if anyone wants to help, they can stop by the corn stands around the metro or visit the farm store in Moriarty. Locals say they take pride in seeing the small business thrive.

“It’s nice to have it be local in Moriarty,” said Dalessandro. “It adds something to our little town.”

As more people call and visit to check on those beans, Dalessandro says she’ll be ready to do the same. Employees at the farm market say they plan to survey all of the bean crops over the next few days and will know by Monday if they’ll have any to sell. The farm says they’ve also had enough corn crop to keep nine of their roadside corn stands open in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Edgewood, along with area farmer’s markets.