M’Tucci’s to take over former Kelly’s Brewpub location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque Italian restaurant is setting up shop in the heart of Nob Hill. M’Tucci’s, which has two locations in Albuquerque and one in Rio Rancho, is moving into the old Kelly’s Brewpub at Central and Wellesley.

President John Haas says M’Tucci’s fans will find plenty of their favorites on the menu. To cater to the Nob Hill crowd, the new spot will be more bar and cocktail-focused as well as feature more small plates and a charcuterie station. “We really believe in building restaurants around communities because ultimately that’s what you’re investing in, this is a business, but it’s the community that you bring together and makes that business survive,” said Haas.

Haas says they plan to expand the bar area and revamp the outdoor space to make it more intimate. The iconic Route 66 building was once home to an auto shop.