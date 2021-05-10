ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (STACKER) – Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Albuquerque, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com in early May of 2021 to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Albuquerque.

#30. 13504 Desert Zinnia Ct NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,050,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#29. 53 Rock Ridge Ct NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,075,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#28. 218 Spring Creek Ln NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,100,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#27. 4110 Waterwillow Pl NW, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,122,500

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#26. 250 Spring Creek Pl NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,150,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#25. 4409 Chinlee Ave NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,200,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#24. 7921 Florence Ave NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,275,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#23. 9620 Louisiana Ave NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,295,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 4

#22. 10806 Pino Ave NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,299,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#21. 10040 Los Cansados Rd NW, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,299,990

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#20. 9526 Night Sky Ln NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,299,990

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#19. 12511 Crested Moss Rd NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,300,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#18. 10500 Modesto Ave NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,350,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#17. 800 Salida Sandia SW, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,350,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#16. 9301 Black Farm Ln NW, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,350,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#15. 13616 Elena Gallegos Pl NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,395,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#14. 802 Ayrshire Ct SW, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,400,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#13. 11817 Cortona Ln NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,430,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#12. 6123 Buffalo Grass Ct NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,500,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 6

#11. 400 and 404 Romero St NW, Albuquerque

A rare opportunity to purchase the Christmas Shop commercial building as a private residence within the compound.

– Price: $1,590,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#10. 11520 Zinfandel Ave NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,675,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#9. Address not listed

– Price: $1,700,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#8. 13305 LA Arista Pl NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,750,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#7. 5301 High Canyon Trl NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,800,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

#6. 5000 Grey Hawk Ct NW, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,850,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#5. 1527 Eagle Ridge Dr NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,875,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#4. 9620 Saint Andrews Ct NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $1,875,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#3. 13701 Apache Plume Pl NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $2,149,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#2. 721 Chavez Rd NW, Albuquerque

– Price: $2,400,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#1. 8804 Coralita Ct NE, Albuquerque

– Price: $2,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

