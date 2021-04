Metros sending the most people to Albuquerque

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Albuquerque using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Albuquerque from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Public Domain

#50. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 114 (#15 most common destination from Brownsville)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Brownsville: 0 (#243 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 114 to Albuquerque

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#49. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Salinas in 2014-2018: 114 (#42 most common destination from Salinas)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Salinas: 60 (#91 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 54 to Albuquerque

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#48. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Cheyenne in 2014-2018: 116 (#11 most common destination from Cheyenne)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Cheyenne: 23 (#142 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 93 to Albuquerque

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#47. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from San Jose in 2014-2018: 116 (#81 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from Albuquerque to San Jose: 141 (#51 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 25 to San Jose

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 118 (#106 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Charlotte: 270 (#27 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 152 to Charlotte

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#45. Akron, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Akron in 2014-2018: 119 (#35 most common destination from Akron)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Akron: 0 (#243 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 119 to Albuquerque

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 120 (#51 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Clarksville: 60 (#91 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 60 to Albuquerque

Max Pixel

#43. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 130 (#60 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Milwaukee: 31 (#124 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 99 to Albuquerque

David Wilson // Flickr

#42. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 132 (#38 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Knoxville: 47 (#104 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 85 to Albuquerque

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#41. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Crestview in 2014-2018: 134 (#29 most common destination from Crestview)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Crestview: 114 (#61 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 20 to Albuquerque

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Boston in 2014-2018: 137 (#112 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Boston: 106 (#65 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 31 to Albuquerque

Charles Henry // Flickr

#39. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 142 (#14 most common destination from Amarillo)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Amarillo: 153 (#49 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 11 to Amarillo

f11photo // Shutterstock

#38. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 146 (#131 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Philadelphia: 306 (#22 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 160 to Philadelphia

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Miami in 2014-2018: 149 (#132 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Miami: 231 (#33 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 82 to Miami

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Portland in 2014-2018: 153 (#25 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Portland: 88 (#70 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 65 to Albuquerque

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Manchester in 2014-2018: 175 (#12 most common destination from Manchester)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Manchester: 0 (#243 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 175 to Albuquerque

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#34. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 183 (#80 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Minneapolis: 189 (#42 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 6 to Minneapolis

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Columbus in 2014-2018: 191 (#58 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Columbus: 83 (#77 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 108 to Albuquerque

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#32. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 192 (#11 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Lake Havasu City: 255 (#29 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 63 to Lake Havasu City

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#31. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 196 (#15 most common destination from Fort Collins)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Fort Collins: 72 (#83 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 124 to Albuquerque

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#30. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 206 (#26 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Tulsa: 50 (#100 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 156 to Albuquerque

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#29. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Riverside in 2014-2018: 239 (#88 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Riverside: 269 (#28 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 30 to Riverside

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#28. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Detroit in 2014-2018: 249 (#69 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Detroit: 97 (#68 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 152 to Albuquerque

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#27. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 254 (#4 most common destination from Valdosta)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Valdosta: 297 (#24 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 43 to Valdosta

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#26. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 272 (#29 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Salt Lake City: 376 (#17 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 104 to Salt Lake City

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#25. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 281 (#67 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Virginia Beach: 328 (#19 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 47 to Virginia Beach

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from New York in 2014-2018: 289 (#157 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Albuquerque to New York: 287 (#26 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 2 to Albuquerque

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#23. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 305 (#24 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Anchorage: 133 (#56 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 172 to Albuquerque

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#22. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 309 (#43 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Kansas City: 155 (#48 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 154 to Albuquerque

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 330 (#65 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Albuquerque to San Francisco: 419 (#15 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 89 to San Francisco

skeeze // Pixabay

#20. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Houston in 2014-2018: 359 (#77 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Houston: 344 (#18 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 15 to Albuquerque

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#19. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Tucson in 2014-2018: 389 (#22 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Tucson: 430 (#14 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 41 to Tucson

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#18. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Portland in 2014-2018: 405 (#40 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Portland: 522 (#12 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 117 to Portland

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Chicago in 2014-2018: 426 (#110 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Chicago: 300 (#23 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 126 to Albuquerque

SD Dirk // Flickr

#16. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from San Diego in 2014-2018: 428 (#66 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Albuquerque to San Diego: 538 (#10 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 110 to San Diego

randy andy // Shutterstock

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 447 (#38 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Las Vegas: 840 (#7 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 393 to Las Vegas

Wikimedia

#14. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 455 (#15 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Oklahoma City: 216 (#35 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 239 to Albuquerque

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#13. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from El Paso in 2014-2018: 481 (#18 most common destination from El Paso)

– Migration from Albuquerque to El Paso: 311 (#21 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 170 to Albuquerque

Pixabay

#12. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 529 (#28 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Albuquerque to San Antonio: 192 (#41 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 337 to Albuquerque

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Washington in 2014-2018: 546 (#81 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Washington: 414 (#16 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 132 to Albuquerque

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 547 (#4 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Lubbock: 194 (#39 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 353 to Albuquerque

Public Domain

#9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Seattle in 2014-2018: 609 (#49 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Seattle: 528 (#11 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 81 to Albuquerque

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 637 (#18 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Colorado Springs: 465 (#13 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 172 to Albuquerque

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Dallas in 2014-2018: 886 (#50 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Dallas: 743 (#8 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 143 to Albuquerque

f11photo // Shutterstock

#6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Denver in 2014-2018: 932 (#23 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Denver: 1,008 (#4 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 76 to Denver

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 966 (#54 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Los Angeles: 873 (#5 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 93 to Albuquerque

DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,044 (#30 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Phoenix: 2,441 (#1 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 1,397 to Phoenix

Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons

#3. Farmington, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Farmington in 2014-2018: 1,084 (#1 most common destination from Farmington)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Farmington: 617 (#9 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 467 to Albuquerque

Public Domain

#2. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Las Cruces in 2014-2018: 1,719 (#2 most common destination from Las Cruces)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Las Cruces: 2,000 (#2 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 281 to Las Cruces

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#1. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque from Santa Fe in 2014-2018: 1,775 (#1 most common destination from Santa Fe)

– Migration from Albuquerque to Santa Fe: 1,455 (#3 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 320 to Albuquerque