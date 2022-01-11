Mesilla Valley Transportation celebrated 40 years in business

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico drivers have likely seen big rigs on the road for years. Now, Mesilla Valley Transportation is celebrating a major milestone. Royal Jones and Jimmy Ray founded the company on January 9, 1982, with two trucks and a mobile home serving as the home office.

Since then, it has grown to 1,600 trucks and 2,000 employees making Mesilla Valley Transporation one of the largest privately-owned businesses in Las Cruces. “It’s very, it’s very exciting, I’m very proud that we’ve lasted this long and grown the way we’ve had and helped people’s lives and helped ourselves,” said Ray.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, MVT is giving away $5,000 to eight employees every month this year.

