Menaul development study gives recommendations to address crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime, drugs, deteriorating buildings and infrastructure are just some of the problems businesses along a stretch of Menaul in Albuquerque say they’re dealing with. Now, a study being presented to the city is giving recommendations on how to bring the area back to life.

For business surrounding a stretch Menaul, there are some challenges. “We have been held at gunpoint and we have been robbed quite a few times. You know, we have things stolen from us,” said Hannah Jordan, an employee at Simply Diego’s off Menaul.

“For the most part this shopping center is safe and I feel safe here. But I know in the evenings, we’re already closed by then, but speaking to other business owners, at other shopping centers, that it gets pretty bad,” said another nearby business owner.

Now, the city is looking into it. A new study of the Menaul area from Candelaria to I-40 and I-25 to San Mateo looks into the problems and recommendations for improvements.

In a survey with businesses in the area, they said they want help with crime, more lighting and graffiti removal. Some hotel owners said they would leave if conditions don’t improve. The study recommends more lighting in areas like Cutler between San Mateo and Washington and building a new APD substation.

“We have pepper spray on all of our keys and he’s getting alarms for all of the keys to carry around and everything. So, we all are very cautious but I think the lights would definitely be helpful and the substation as well,” said Jordan.

In addition to recommendations to address crime, the study also gives recommendations on how to boost investment and bring new businesses.

“A lot of the businesses have closed, it would be good to get more businesses in,” said one area business owner. The study recommends improvements to roads and sidewalks, cleaning up bus stops to deter people from sleeping there and working with the private investor to develop vacant lots the study called ‘opportunity sites.’

The findings of the study will go in front of city council. According to the study, council will decide whether the area meets the requirements to be deemed a Metropolitan Development Area. If it does, the city will move forward with improvement plans.