(Credit: McDonald's USA)
(Credit: McDonald’s USA)

(WFLA/NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s is launching two new desserts, but most Americans won’t get a chance to try one of them unless they get on a plane.

Starting on April 12, participating restaurants nationwide will serve the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry.

“McFlurry stans to the front of the line: McDonald’s is dropping a delicious new flavor just in time for spring,” McDonald’s USA in a statement to Nexstar’s WFLA.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla ice cream, strawberry-flavored clusters, and shortbread cookies. The McFlurry will only be available as supplies last.

The other new dessert is a Guava & Crème Pie that is only available in Hawaii.

(Courtesy: McDonalds Hawaii)

The treat is filled with guava and a vanilla crème in the middle of a pastry that has a sugar-crisped crust. It went on sale Tuesday, March 28.

All 73 McDonald’s in Hawaii will carry this warm treat and it will only be available for six weeks or until supplies last.

There are a couple of other Hawaii-only items that stay on the menu year-round:

  • Fried Haupia and/or Taro Pies – this is a pastry with a pudding-like filling inside the pie crust.
  • Breakfast platter – this consists of Spam, Portuguese sausage, eggs, and rice. This menu item also comes with soy sauce.
  • Kona coffee and Hawaiian Islands Passion Fruit Na Pali iced tea.

At some locations in Hawaii, you can also find cut pineapple and the McTeri Deluxe, which is a teriyaki burger.

The Hawaii-only items on the menu are mixed in with the regular list, which means people have to carefully read their options or ask if a specific location has an item.