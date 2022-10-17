MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a rainy October. While the moisture is always a welcome sight, it’s having a big impact on popular fall events.

The McCall family prides themselves in welcoming thousands of visitors to their farm in the Fall. It’s a place people can escape the city life and experience what life’s like on a farm. The family was excited for another fun season. However, this year has been cold, rainy and muddy.

“We were super hopeful when we started this season this year. We had two good weekends great weather and then starting last weekend mother nature had a different opinion on weather,” said the owner of McCall’s Pumpkin Patch, Kevin McCall.

They’ve closed down the pumpkin patch and haunted farm the past two weekends due to wet weather and some power outages. “To date we’re down 75% attendance. We’ve only seen 25% of our customers with two weekends left,” said McCall.

He’s hoping a muddy parking lot and muddy corn field will dry out in time for next weekend. “We’re working over time it’s much easier to be open than it is to be closed,” McCall said.

McCall says they’ve been flooded with emails and phone calls from visitors. Some suggest the business should be open during the week. McCall added most of their workers are in high school and wouldn’t be able to work during the week. Others say they should open into November. However, workers were only expecting to work until October 30.

McCall says for now they’re just hoping to see customers the last two weekends of the month. They hope the weather will be sunny; great weather for picking pumpkins.

Families who bought tickets and weren’t able to use them because of the weather, can use them for the remaining weekends.