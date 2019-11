ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller wants to provide financial incentives for businesses willing to move into the Sunport business park.

The park is along Gibson and Girard near the old north/south runway. The Keller administration says it will introduce legislation at the upcoming city council meeting that would allow the city to give out loans to companies interested in building there.

The city says there are 75 acres with direct runway access at the center.