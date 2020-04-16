Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

MAPS/CHARTS: US States weekly jobless claims, Unemployment insurance claims

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US States Weekly Jobless Claims (Map): US state map shows the percent change in unemployment claims over the past week from the previous week. Also included are total claims from past week, the average 30-day number of claims and the change from one year ago.

Localized State by State and National Unemployment Insurance Claims:
National seasonally adjusted number of claims, national and state total claims before adjustment and the state unadjusted four-week moving average

New Mexico

Unemployment Claims Match Record (Chart): The number of people receiving unemployment benefits matches record high from Great Recession. Claims charted back to 1987.

