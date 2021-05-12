Major dairy producer to expand manufacturing in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A major cheese and dairy producer is about to expand its operation in Las Cruces with some help from the state. Saputo Dairy USA plans to invest $30 million in its Las Cruces Facility.

The state of New Mexico is adding $2.5 million in LEDA funds. The city of Las Cruces has promised to kick in $300,000. The expansion will add 150 jobs to the operation. The expansion is expected to have a total positive economic impact on the state of $1.6 billion over the next decade, according to a press release.

“Southern New Mexico is expanding its manufacturing footprint quickly. The expansion of Saputo Dairy USA’s facility will create the jobs we need to diversify our economy and get people back to work as we recover from this pandemic,” Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a press release.

Saputo is one of the largest dairy producers in the country. The company has also qualified for a state Job Training Incentive Program Grant and the City of Las Cruces Wage Plus Program, an incentive program for paying employees above the median wage.

According to the same press release, Saputo Dairy USA, founded in Montreal in 1954, is part of Saputo Inc., one of the world’s top 10 dairy processors. They have operations in Canada, the United States, Australia, Argentina, and the United Kingdom, with products sold in over 50 countries, according to the press release.