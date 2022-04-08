ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major bioscience company in Albuquerque is looking to expand with millions of dollars in help from the city and state. Curia’s expansion could bring in almost 300 new jobs. Something the state and UNM think could help keep graduates here at home.

Dr. Richard Larson is the Vice President of research for UNM Health Sciences. “The workforce that we generate out of our universities can very much support and be hired by this sort of company.” Dr. Larson said.

The New York-based bioscience company focuses on pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing. They have 29 locations across the United States, Europe and Asia — they already have more than 400 workers here.

The state of New Mexico is giving up to 5 million dollars to support the expansion through the job creation fund known as LEDA – or the Local Economic Development Act. The city of Albuquerque has pledged to give $500,000 for the 100 million dollar project.

“This really represents a big step forward being able to recruit a company from out of the state, forming new jobs in an industry that’s high paying jobs and really will be green and sustainable,” Dr. Larson said.

The 65,000 square foot expansion will include automated packaging capacity and ultra cold storage capability. Many of the new jobs would pay around six figures. Final approval for funds from Albuquerque is still needed from the city council.