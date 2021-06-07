Main Event to reopen Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Main Event will reopen this week for the first time since last March. “We are very, very excited to get the community back in here and get our friends and family back to having fun. I think we all deserve it,” said Cassaundra Bustamante, event sales manager.
Main Event open this Wednesday at 10 a.m., the last of 44 locations nationwide to reopen. The decision comes as daily case rates decrease across New Mexico and vaccines are more readily available. Safety measures will remain in place including face masks and social distancing. Walk-ins are welcome but you can also make a reservation online.