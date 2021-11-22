Macy’s new gift finder tool makes holiday shopping quick, easy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season, Macy’s helps make holiday shopping easier than ever. Macy’s personal stylist Dara Romero talks about the top gifts this holiday season and how they can help you provide the ultimate holiday experience this year.

This year, Macy’s is offering their new gift finder which is a tool that assists shoppers in discovering an ideal gift based on the recipient and their interests. Users can just choose from a curated pool of inspiration with everything from stocking-stuffers and luxe presents to gifts under $15, $25, $50, and $100.

Dara also has a QR-code available that currently has her favorite Thanksgiving items but it will soon highlight Black Friday gifts. You can also sign up for an appointment, shop directly from her items list, and send Dara a chat.

For more information on how to find the perfect gifts in-store or online, visit macys.com/giftfinder. You can also get help from Dara by heading to macys.com/personalstylist.