Macy’s last-minute holiday gift guide takes the stress out of shopping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season, Macy’s helps make finding the perfect fit for everyone on your list easier than ever, even when it’s getting down to the wire for shopping. Personal stylist Dara Romero discusses what Macy’s has to offer with their last-minute holiday gift guide.

Customers can shop comfortably from home by using the convenient Macy’s mobile app or shop in stores nationwide. With Macy’s new gift finder, shoppers can help curate and discover gifts based on the recipient and their interests by choosing from an assortment of holiday inspiration.

Shopping guides are available at macys.com/gifts.