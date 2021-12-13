Macy’s last-minute holiday gift guide takes the stress out of shopping

Business

WATCH: Full interview with Dara Romero, Macy's personal stylist

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season, Macy’s helps make finding the perfect fit for everyone on your list easier than ever, even when it’s getting down to the wire for shopping. Personal stylist Dara Romero discusses what Macy’s has to offer with their last-minute holiday gift guide.

Customers can shop comfortably from home by using the convenient Macy’s mobile app or shop in stores nationwide. With Macy’s new gift finder, shoppers can help curate and discover gifts based on the recipient and their interests by choosing from an assortment of holiday inspiration.

Shopping guides are available at macys.com/gifts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES