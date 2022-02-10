ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the love of your life to your B.F.F., Macy’s has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone and everything you need to show your squad some love on Galentine’s Day – including you. Macy’s personal stylist, Dara Romero, says it helps to keep in mind who you’re shopping for to get the best gift.

“Remember, as a kid, you used to write those coupon books for your mom and dad? …Why not do something like that?” Romero says. Also, gifts such as hot chocolate bombs for friends or co-workers can be a good chance to show them you care. More information for gift ideas can be found on the Macy’s website.