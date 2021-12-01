Lululemon fires back after Peloton sues over apparel

(Front Office Sports) – Lululemon has responded after Peloton sued the clothing brand asking that a federal court declare that the connected fitness company didn’t infringe on athletic apparel designs. The Vancouver-based company filed a lawsuit of its own against Peloton, seeking injunction against Peloton’s alleged infringement of intellectual property rights, damages, and other monetary relief.
The suit filed in the Central District of California follows Peloton and Lululemon ending a five-year cobranding deal in September and Lululemon issuing a cease-and-desist letter earlier this month to Peloton over the launch of its new apparel line two months prior.
Peloton’s new apparel line is an effort to diversify its business following a tumultuous year for the connected fitness company known for its at-home bikes and treadmills.
- In May, the company issued a voluntary recall on the Peloton Tread+ treadmill following at least 70 related injuries and the death of a child.
- Earlier this month, Peloton filed lawsuits against Echelon and iFit over alleged patent infringement related to the company’s on-demand fitness classes.
- The company plans to sell $1.1 billion of its Class A common stock in an effort to come up with more cash as demand for its products slows.
Peloton missed Wall Street revenue estimates of $810.7 million in fiscal Q1 2022, generating only $805.52 million in revenue for the quarter.