Los Poblanos to open new spa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm announced a new spa opening next month. The Hacienda Spa was inspired by a tile design by John Gaw Meem, an architect that was based in Santa Fe, and will offer botanically-based treatments.

“Considering that Los Poblanos is already dedicated to holistic experiences in a natural environment, I’m thrilled to help shape this last piece of the complete Los Poblanos guest experience. Guests will now have the ultimate Rio Grande Valley escape – taking bicycles down to the Bosque, birdwatching, enjoying field-to-fork dining and Campo, and now, botanical spa treatments,” said Director of Hospitality Operations, Kim Vollers.

According to a news release from Los Poblanos, the spa menu focuses on massage therapies and facials, pairing botanically-based, professional skincare lines with the Los Poblanos artisan lavender product line and other botanicals sourced from the farm. They say treatments are customizable to each guest and yoga and meditation classes will be offered. Los Poblanos said the spa will start offering services on July 1.